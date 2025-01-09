SoM-FCCU hosts workshop

LAHORE - The School of Management at Forman Christian College (A Chartered University), Lahore, hosted an experiential learning workshop on “Leading with Inclusion” on Wednesday. The workshop provided valuable insights into the dynamics of leadership, equity, diversity, and inclusion through immersive and experiential learning.

The workshop was led by Dr Faisal Khosa (MD, MB) who is the Chair of the Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Advisory Committee of Doctors of British Columbia, Chair of the Diversity and Inclusion Publications & Presentations Workgroup of the American College of Radiology, and a member of the Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Committee of the Canadian Association of Radiologists. He has delivered several invited lectures and leadership workshops at institutions across the globe and authored numerous peer-reviewed manuscripts. Over the last 25 years, Dr. Khosa has pioneered, championed, and supported many philanthropic initiatives, including schools and free healthcare clinics for minorities and indigent populations in the developing world. His work has been recognized with awards in the USA, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Pakistan. Organized by Dr. Afaf Khalid, Assistant Professor at SoM, the event was attended by several notable figures, including General Syed Afzal (Ex Principal - CMH Lahore Medical College & Institute of Dentistry) and Col. Tiwana.