Tara Group organises event

LAHORE - Tara Group, a leading agricultural organization, celebrated New Year’s Eve by organizing a vibrant party at its head office. The event marked the New Year and honored the birthdays of Chairman Dr Khalid Hameed and Group Director Chaudhry Mahmood Ahmed on January 1st.

While addressing the gathering, Dr Khalid Hameed expressed optimism for the year ahead, emphasizing that 2024 brought remarkable success through teamwork and determination. He encouraged everyone to maintain the same passion and dedication to achieve the ambitious goals of 2025 and elevate Tara Group to new heights.