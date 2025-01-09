Thursday, January 09, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Tara Group organises event

PR
January 09, 2025
Newspaper, Business

LAHORE  -  Tara Group, a leading agricultural organization, celebrated New Year’s Eve by organizing a vibrant party at its head office. The event marked the New Year and honored the birthdays of Chairman Dr Khalid Hameed and Group Director Chaudhry Mahmood Ahmed on January 1st.

While addressing the gathering, Dr Khalid Hameed expressed optimism for the year ahead, emphasizing that 2024 brought remarkable success through teamwork and determination. He encouraged everyone to maintain the same passion and dedication to achieve the ambitious goals of 2025 and elevate Tara Group to new heights.

Tags:

PR

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1736311132.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025