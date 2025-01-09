Transport Dept being digitized completely, says SACM KP

PESHAWAR - : Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Transport, Haji Rangeez Ahmed, announced the digitization of the Transport Department, emphasizing its development along modern lines.

Speaking at an event held at the KP IT Board office, he revealed that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) had been signed between the Transport Department and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IT Board to digitize services, including the issuance of driving licenses. He expressed optimism that this initiative would become a milestone in revenue generation for the province.

The MoU ceremony was attended by Special Assistant for Science and Information Technology Shafqat Ayaz, Secretary Transport, MD KPIT Board, Director Transport, and other senior officials. During the event, MD KPIT Board briefed attendees on the digitization process, stating that the entire transformation would be completed in one year and six months, with driving license digitization finalized in four months. A mobile application, “Dastak,” will be used for online license applications.

Haji Rangeez highlighted the benefits of the digitized system, including streamlining the licensing process and eliminating issues like fake licenses and medical certifications. He also announced special concessions for overseas Pakistanis. The initiative aligns with the provincial government’s vision of enhancing public services through practical and modern solutions.