Two drug-traffickers held

Staff Reporter
January 09, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -  Faisalabad Police arrested two drug-peddlers and scores of others for jubilant firing and ‘immoral’ dance in a marriage party during the last 24 hours. According to police sources here on Wednesday, a team of People’s Colony police arrested drug-traffickers riding a motorbike on Satiana Road and seized over 11-kg hashish from them. The accused were identified as Sadaqat and Doulat Ali. A case has been registered against them. Separately, Sahianwala police apprehended scores of people on the charge of aerial firing and ‘immoral’ dance in a marriage party at Chak No 18-JB. A case has been registered against the accused.

