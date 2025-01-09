Thursday, January 09, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Two students die, 0 passengers injured as bus overturns

Our Staff Reporter
January 09, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

JHANG  -  Two students were killed and 10 others injured in a road accident on Jhang-Sargodha road here on Wednesday. A speedy passenger bus overturned near Pakkay Wala area due to dilapidated condition of road, a police spokesperson said. The bus was coming to Jhang from Sargodha, he said, adding, two students namely Samar Shah (18) and Zain (18) died on the spot while ten others passengers received  injuries. The injured persons were identified as Ghulam Mustafa, Omer, Mazher Abbas, Umair, Omer Farooq, Imdad Hussain, Nematullah and others. The Rescue 1122 team transferred the injured and bodies to District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ).

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1736311132.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025