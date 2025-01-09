UAE envoy, Bilawal discuss bilateral relations, strengthen Pakistan-UAE ties

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi yesterday called on Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Zardari House here. During the meeting, they discussed to promote bilateral relations and strengthen Pakistan-UAE ties. They agreed on the importance of solidifying Pakistan-UAE relations, focusing on mutual interests and cooperation. This meeting highlights the ongoing efforts to enhance diplomatic relations between the two nations. Bilawal also held a meeting with the Chairman Senate of Pakistan, Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, in which they discussed the affairs pertaining to Senate of Pakistan.