Thursday, January 09, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

UAE implements stricter Visa requirements for Pakistani nationals

UAE implements stricter Visa requirements for Pakistani nationals
Web Desk
5:59 PM | January 09, 2025
National

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has introduced stricter regulations for Pakistani nationals applying for visas, significantly raising the bar for approval.

According to travel agents, applicants are now required to present a minimum bank statement of PKR 1 million, along with a confirmed return ticket and hotel booking.

Sadiq Sabir, a member of the Travel Agents Association of Pakistan (TAAP) executive board, disclosed that the rejection rate for UAE visa applications has surged to 99% due to these stringent conditions.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1736402503.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025