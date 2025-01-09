UAE implements stricter Visa requirements for Pakistani nationals

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has introduced stricter regulations for Pakistani nationals applying for visas, significantly raising the bar for approval.

According to travel agents, applicants are now required to present a minimum bank statement of PKR 1 million, along with a confirmed return ticket and hotel booking.

Sadiq Sabir, a member of the Travel Agents Association of Pakistan (TAAP) executive board, disclosed that the rejection rate for UAE visa applications has surged to 99% due to these stringent conditions.