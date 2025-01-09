Utilization of RTI for improving good governance stressed

Peshawar - Right to Information (RTI) is not merely a legal tool; it is a key that unlocks citizens’ engagement in governance. By granting access to information, it ensures transparency and openness in government initiatives aimed at mitigating climate change, as it obligates institutions to provide citizen-requested information within the stipulated time frame.

This was stated by Syed Saadat Jahan, Deputy Director of Communication at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission (KPIC), while addressing the participants of a workshop titled “Climate Change Mitigation, Adaptation, and Social Accountability to Enhance Citizens’ Participation in Climate Governance.” The workshop was collaboratively arranged by the non-governmental organizations Transparency International-Pakistan and SAHARA Foundation, at the TMA Office in Peshawar on Wednesday.

Representatives from various government institutions and members of civil society organizations participated in the workshop.

Highlighting the critical role of RTI in fostering meaningful citizen participation in climate governance, Jahan emphasized that RTI is essential for the successful outcomes of government-initiated programmes, as it guarantees the proper execution of plans and policies. Jahan encouraged the participants to utilize RTI for improving good governance.

During the workshop, participants were provided with RTI application forms, and Jahan explained the procedure for submitting information requests to public entities.