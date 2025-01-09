Victim undergoes neck surgery, police fail to arrest kite flyers

LAHORE - Doctors at General Hospital Lahore (LGH) saved the life of a seriously injured man who was seriously injured after a string was wrapped around his neck by performing a successful surgery on time. According to MS LGH Dr. Faryad Hussain, the jugular vein of local citizen Sabir Masih was severed due to a string wrapped around his neck. The patient was brought to the hospital in a seriously injured condition with massive bleeding and was immediately shifted to the operation theatre without making a slip. Surgeons of LGH performed a major surgery to save his life. After surgery, his external jugular tied bleeding stopped. MS LGH Dr. Faryad Hussain said that the condition of the injured Sabir Masih is now out of danger. He highlighted that the best medical facilities are being provided to the injured on the instructions of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif. In addition, Principal PGMI Prof. Dr. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar said that to save the life of Sabir Masih, the health professionals of LGH assessed the critical situation and performed an immediate operation, which is a reflection of their professional skills and understanding of the matter which saved the loss of a precious human life. He also praised the professionalism of the doctors and nurses for taking timely action. Later, MS Dr. Faryad Hussain visited the injured Sabir Masih. Meanwhile, the city police have failed to arrest the kite flyers. Police sources said that the police were investigating the incident but no case was registered in the regard yet. The police have also failed to make any arrest, they added. A motorcyclist was injured after a stray kite string slit his throat in Defence Phase-III, here on Wednesday. According to police, Sabir (50) was going from X Block on his motorcycle when the string twisted around his neck. Rescue 1122 personnel reached the spot and shifted the injured youth to General Hospital. Further investigation is under way. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif got furious over the violation of ban on kite flying in the province, while taking strict notice of an incident of injury of a health worker by kite string.

She sought a report from IG Police in the matter, and directed the authorities concerned to provide best medical treatment facilities to the injured worker Sabir Masih.