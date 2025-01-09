Thursday, January 09, 2025
Zakariya Express train derails near Odero Lal station in Matiari

Our Staff Reporter
January 09, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Bahauddin Zakariya Express train traveling from Karachi to Multan derailed near Odero Lal station in Matiari, suspending rail traffic and causing widespread disruptions. According to railway sources, the derailment occurred when several bogies of the train went off the track, blocking both up and down main lines. As a result, multiple trains were forced to be halted at various stations. The incident has caused severe hardships for passengers, including women, children and elders who are facing delays in the harsh winter weather. Meanwhile, other trains also faced delays as Khyber Mail is delayed by four hours at Kotri Railway Station, Green Line delayed by three hours at Hyderabad Station, Sir Syed Express delayed by four hours at Detha Railway Station.

