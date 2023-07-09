11 illegal arm holders, liquor suppliers held  

RAWALPINDI - Police have arrested 11 illegal arm holders, liquor supplier and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Saturday. According to police spokesman, Kahuta police held two arm holders Afzal, Bilal and recovered 02 pistol of 30 bore from their possession and 05 liters of liquor from Muhammad Saeed. Similarly, Kallar Syedan Police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Umar while City police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Umar Khan. Following operation, Morgah police recovered knife from Rehmanullah and also recovered a knife from Waris. Sadiqabad police recovered netted Farhan and recovered 10 liters of liquor from his possession.

Taxila police recovered 03 liters of liquor from Chenzeb and Abdullah. Rata Amaral police recovered 500 grams of charas from Umair.