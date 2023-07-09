3,000 internships for Balochistan youth to create employment

QUETTA - Balochistan government has arranged 3,000 internships out of 8,000 in the Prime Minis­ter’s Empowered Youth Programme to cre­ate employment opportunities for the young population of the province, Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili said. Presiding over secretaries’ committee meeting, he said that the internships will be offered in vari­ous departments. Apart from this, Google has increased scholarships for the youth of Balochistan from 1,000 to 3,000, enabling them to support themselves. So far 961 stu­dents, including 462 males and 279 females, have joined the programme. Law Secretary Abdul Saboor Kakar, Prosecution Secretary Ghulam Ali Baloch, Finance Secretary Zahid Saleem and all the secretaries, divisional commissioners, and deputy commission­ers participated in the meeting through video link. During the meeting, the projec­tion of development projects, PSDP, federal development projects, payment of Qesco bills, auction of government vehicles, and other relevant matters were reviewed. The meeting was told that all borders have been sealed to curb wheat smuggling, resulting in lower wheat and flour prices compared to other provinces. The chief secretary reiter­ated the importance of implementing na­tional energy-saving measures to conserve electricity and gas, emphasising the need for administrative officers to take steps in this regard.