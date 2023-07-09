Sunday, July 09, 2023
61 aircrafts affected by bird strikes in Pakistan: Report

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 09, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Pakistan International Airline revealed on Saturday that 61 planes of foreign and national airlines had been affected by bird strikes from January 2023 to June 2023.

According to statistics shared by PIA spokesperson with media, the national flag carrier suffered a loss of millions of rupees due to bird strikes with 39 bird hits reported in the last 6 months at domestic airports across Pakistan.

The data shows that Karachi Airport witnessed the highest number of bird strikes, with 19 incidents being recorded during this period. Lahore airport recorded 17 strikes, Islamabad airport 5, Quetta airport recorded 4 incidents, Multan Airport 2, Sukkur airport 2 and Sialkot airport recorded 1 strike. The airline suffers heavy financial losses due to bird strike incidents as the affected aircraft are temporarily grounded.

OUR STAFF REPORT

