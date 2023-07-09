7 burnt alive after explosion in moving van

SARGODHA - A huge fire caused by gas cylinder explosion in a passenger van killed at least seven peo­ple in the area of Bhalwal on Saturday. Anoth­er seven people with serious burns were ad­mitted to a nearby hospital.

According to rescue workers, a passenger van was traveling from Bhalwal city to Kotm­omin, when a gas cylinder installed in it ex­ploded. As a result, five people died on the spot while two others succumbed to their wounds at a hospital. The victims were iden­tified by police as Kulsoom, Saima, Taiba and Ayesha, while three bodies could not be iden­tified due to severe burns. The injured were Najma, Naziran Bibi, Feroze ,Sana,Soriya, Mu­hammad Ali and Arham. The bodies and the injured were shifted to THQ hospital Bhalwal