Sunday, July 09, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

7 burnt alive after explosion in moving van

7 burnt alive after explosion in moving van
Our Staff Reporter
July 09, 2023
National, Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SARGODHA  -  A huge fire caused by gas cylinder explosion in a passenger van killed at least seven peo­ple in the area of Bhalwal on Saturday. Anoth­er seven people with serious burns were ad­mitted to a nearby hospital. 

According to rescue workers, a passenger van was traveling from Bhalwal city to Kotm­omin, when a gas cylinder installed in it ex­ploded. As a result, five people died on the spot while two others succumbed to their wounds at a hospital. The victims were iden­tified by police as Kulsoom, Saima, Taiba and Ayesha, while three bodies could not be iden­tified due to severe burns. The injured were Najma, Naziran Bibi, Feroze ,Sana,Soriya, Mu­hammad Ali and Arham. The bodies and the injured were shifted to THQ hospital Bhalwal

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1688789119.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023