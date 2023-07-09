7 burnt alive after explosion in moving van

SARGODHA - A huge fire caused by gas cylinder explosion in a passenger van killed at least seven people in the area of Bhalwal on Saturday. Another seven people with serious burns were admitted to a nearby hospital.
According to rescue workers, a passenger van was traveling from Bhalwal city to Kotmomin, when a gas cylinder installed in it exploded. As a result, five people died on the spot while two others succumbed to their wounds at a hospital. The victims were identified by police as Kulsoom, Saima, Taiba and Ayesha, while three bodies could not be identified due to severe burns. The injured were Najma, Naziran Bibi, Feroze ,Sana,Soriya, Muhammad Ali and Arham. The bodies and the injured were shifted to THQ hospital Bhalwal