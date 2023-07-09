Abdul Sattar Edhi served humanity without any discrimination: Governor

KARACHI-Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday paid rich tributes to famous social worker late Abdul Sattar Edhi on his 7th death anniversary. He said that late Abdul Sattar Edhi served the humanity without any discrimination. He said that the people like Edhi Sahib took birth in centuries.

Kamran Tessori said that the people were used to donate generously on his one appeal. The philanthropist showed full trust in him, he said adding that Edhi sahib was pride of Pakistan.

Cricketer Sarfaraz Ahmed calls on Governor

Former Captain of Pakistan Cricket Team Sarfaraz Ahmed called on the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here on Saturday.

They discussed promotion of Cricket in the Sindh province, Cricket training for the youth, steps of the government on Cricket and other matters. The Governor Kamran Tessori said that the citizens of Karachi were obsessed with Cricket. He said that Pakistani youth were talented and they could perform in every field of life. Kamran Tessori said that different academies were working for the young cricketers. He said that the abilities of the young cricketers were being developed in those academies.

The Governor said this metropolitan city introduced many international standard players including Mohammed brothers, Javed Miandad and others. He said that the promotion of Cricket in the city was also his mission. The Cricketer Sarfaraz Ahmed thanked the Governor for his efforts pertaining to the Cricket.