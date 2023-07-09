Sunday, July 09, 2023
Abdullah Shah Ghazi's urs celebrations begin

9:22 PM | July 09, 2023
National

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori inaugurated the 1293rd urs of renowned Sufi Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi by laying a floral wreath.

The governor also offered fateha and prayed for the development, stability and prosperity of the country including Sindh province and nation.

On the occasion, Tessori said that it was necessary to follow the footprints of the Sufi saints for the promotion of religious harmony.

Tessori said that the religion of Islam spread due to their character. The Sufi saints always taught love, tolerance and brotherhood, he added.

National

