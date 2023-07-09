Advisor to CM takes notice of illegal building construction

Rawalpindi-Advisor to Chief Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Kanwar Muhammad Dilshad has taken a notice over illegal construction of a building along with bank of Nullah Leh in Sadiqabad area and sought report from Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation in this regard.

“The district government has imposed section 144 to discourage dumping of filth and other building material along with Nullah Leh and FIRs should be registered against violators,” he said.

He said that the preparations made by Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to avoid devastating urban floods during the upcoming monsoon season should not be limited on papers but action should be seen in field.

The advisor to CM expressed these views while chairing a meeting held in Commissioner Office regarding urban flooding on Saturday.

Acting provincial minister for health and population welfare Dr Jamal Nasir, Additional Commissioner Majid Ali, Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema, Managing Director WASA Muhammad Tanvir, District Emergency Officer Sibghat Ullah and Director Rawalpindi Waste Management Company Rana Sajid along with other senior and junior officers also attended the meeting.

While talking briefing on WASA’s preparations for avoiding urban flooding, the advisor to CM Kanwar Muhammad Dilshad said that the WASA should act swiftly and properly to avoid flooding in city during monsoon.He said that the government has released the funds for dredging work of Nullah Leh and other sewerage and drains.

Earlier, in the briefing, WASA MD has said that the first round of dredging work of 11 Nullahs that flow into Nullah Leh has been completed.

He said that WASA is ensuring the cleanliness work of all the seasonal Nullahs in the city in order to avoid any flood during monsoon.

“A joint team of WASA and RWMC has been constituted in the city which is busy in dredging of nullahs and drains,” MD said.

Speaking on the occasion, acting Provincial Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr Jamal Nasir said that PDMA should keep its alert system updated to inform people timely in case of any flood.

He said that the machinery of WASA should also clear the streets and roads to avoid gushing of rain water.

He said that the high risky areas including Ratta Amral, Katarian, Tipu Road, Dhoke Najju, Gawalmandi and Zia Ul Haq Colony should also be checked properly by WASA teams.

MD WASA Muhammad Tanvir briefed the minister that the most dangerous area is Gawalmandi where the WASA has completed all arrangements to avoid flood like situation.

He said that dredging work of Nullahs have been ensured by the civic body.