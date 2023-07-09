Afghanistan bamboozle Bangladesh in second ODI

CHATTOGRAM-Afghanistan have defeated Bangladesh by 142 runs in the second ODI at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Saturday. The visitors now lead the three-match series by 2-0.

Bangladesh won the toss and invited the guests to bat first. Afghanistan’s openers, Rehmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zardan, formed a 256-run partnership — breaking a 13-year partnership record in their country’s history. Gurbaz scored a blistering 145 off 125 balls with 13 fours and eight sixes, playing one of the finest knocks of all time.

Meanwhile, Zardan scored his fourth ODI ton in his 13th match. Despite eight of their batters not entering into double digits, Afghanistan managed to set a target of 332 runs for the hosts. Chasing Afghanistan’s colossal total, Bangladesh could not stay at the crease for long as they were all out for just 189 runs. Veteran cricketer Mashfiqur Rahim top-scored for his team with 69 runs but that was not enough as no other batter could score more than 25 for his team.

It must be noted that Bangladesh were playing without their primary captain, Tamim Iqbal, who on Thursday (July 6) announced that he is retiring from international cricket but withdrew from it after an intervention by the Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday (July 7).

Tamim, 34, was invited to meet the PM at her residence where he was present with his wife, his former captain Mashrafe Mortaza and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan. Litton Das captained the Bangladeshi side in the absence of Tamim for the second ODI. Earlier in the first ODI, Afghanistan emerged victorious by 17 runs with the DLS method. The third ODI between the two teams will be played on Tuesday (July 11) at the same stadium. After which both teams will play two-match T20i series which will begin on Friday (July 14) in Sylhet.