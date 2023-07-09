Air link between Pakistan, Kazakhstan to strengthen bilateral trade: SCCI

Peshawar - The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has expressed its support for the decision to launch a direct flight between Pakistan and Kazakhstan and is hopeful that this initiative will strengthen bilateral economic, trade, diplomatic, and cultural relations between the two countries.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Acting President of SCCI, Ijaz Afridi, acknowledged the importance of promoting regional trade and commended the efforts of the Kazakhstani Ambassador to Pakistan, Mr Yerzhan Kistafin, for spearheading the launch of the direct flight. Afridi believes that this step will solidify the trade and economic relations between the two nations.

Afridi further emphasized the potential for enhancing mutual trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Kazakhstan. He stressed the need for organizing business delegations, and trade exhibitions and sharing experiences and resources to boost trade volume.

Regarding this new development, Afridi expressed his satisfaction with the commitment of both the Pakistani and Kazakhstani governments to strengthen bilateral trade, economic, and diplomatic ties. He highlighted the significance of regional trade for Pakistan’s economic future and commended the government’s efforts to enhance regional connectivity and trade with Central Asian countries. He stated that the launch of the direct flight between Pakistan and Kazakhstan is a part of these efforts.

Afridi also acknowledged the vast opportunities available to improve mutual trade and economic ties between the two countries and called for pragmatic steps to be taken at the governmental level. Considering the current economic scenario, Afridi urged a focus on enhancing regional trade.