Alcaraz and Kvitova march forward at Wimbledon

LONDON-Carlos Alcaraz was forced to dig deep on Saturday to see off the challenge of Nicolas Jarry and reach the last 16 at Wimbledon.

The Spanish top seed, seen as the man most likely to end Novak Djokovic’s long reign at the All England Club, was off-colour but still won 6-3, 6-7 (6/8), 6-3, 7-5. A single break in the first set was enough for Alcaraz to edge ahead but he faltered in the second, slipping 4-1 behind.

The US Open champion clawed his way back, forcing a tie-break, but that went the way of his Chilean opponent, seeded 25th. Alcaraz regrouped and took the third set 6-3 but the errors crept in again and he found himself in trouble at 3-0 down in the fourth. The 20-year-old survived two break points in the following game and broke back when Jarry went long with a forehand.

He conjured a searing backhand return to break again in the 11th game and served out for the win. “I’m really happy with the level that I played to get through this really tough match,” said Alcaraz. He added: “It was really, really close. He has great shots... I would say the key is to believe all the time and stay focused.”

Petra Kvitova reached the fourth round at Wimbledon for only the second time since triumphing at the All England Club nine years ago with a 6-3 7-5 win over Serbian qualifier Natalija Stevanovic in a rain-disrupted encounter.

The Czech ninth seed needed four set points to seal the first set as menacing dark clouds hovered over Court Two, with her 225th ranked opponent slapping a service return long. At 1-1 in the second set, Stevanovic was left rather agitated when Hawkeye confirmed she had hit an ace but the umpire ruled she would have to replay the point since the linesperson’s call would have prevented Kvitova from attempting to return the ball.

A clearly distracted Stevanovic struggled to forget the incident and ended up being broken after Kvitova’s service return kissed the line. Although the 28-year-old, who had beaten former world number one Karolina Pliskova in the opening round, broke back in the next game, she struggled to cope with Kvitova’s powerful attacking game and dropped her serve again to trail 2-3.

Beatriz Haddad Maia, a 13th-seeded Brazilian who reached the semifinals at this year’s French Open, beat Sorana Cirstea 6-2, 6-2 in the third round on No. 3 Court. Daniil Medvedev stared down a fierce early challenge from Hungarian powerhouse Marton Fucsovics Saturday to advance to the Wimbledon fourth round and remove one of the few blemishes on his otherwise outstanding 2023 season.

The third seed, who has won five titles and leads the tour with 44 match wins, advanced to the second week of a major for the first time this year with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 victory in three hours and four minutes.