I am writing to you to express my concerns about the current state of aircraft technology in Pakistan. The aviation industry in Pakistan has been lagging behind other countries in terms of safety standards and technological advancements.

It is important that we take immediate action to improve the quality of our aircraft technology and ensure that our aviation industry is safe and reliable. We need to invest in research and development to improve the design and manufacturing of our aircraft.

One way to improve aircraft technology is to collaborate with other countries and learn from their experiences. We need to work together with international partners to share knowledge and best practises in aircraft technology.

We also need to ensure that our aviation industry is properly regulated and that safety standards are enforced. This will help to build trust and confidence in our aviation industry and will help to attract more investment and business to our country.

I urge the government and aviation industry leaders to take action to improve the quality of our aircraft technology and ensure that it is safe and reliable.

AREESHA MUSKAN,

Rawalpindi.