Balochistan CS for early completion of uplift projects

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Uqaili paid a surprise visit to re­view the pace of work on the Quetta Development Package. Deputy Com­missioner Quetta, Shahaq Baloch, Administrator Quetta, Abdul Jabbar Baloch and project director were also accompanied by the chief secretary. The project director Quetta Develop­ment Package briefed CS Balochistan on the status of work on the expan­sion of road projects including In­scomb road, Sabzal road, Link Badini road, Radio Pakistan Road and Green Bus Parking project. The CS Baloch­sitan directed the project director to expedite the pace of work on the uplift schemes so that area people may be benefited from the package. “Quetta Development Package will turn out to be the landmark achieve­ment for the dwellers of Quetta. In order to provide relief to the people living in the provincial capital, it is a must to complete the project within its stipulated time. ”He also called for shifting the utility service lines so that the project could be completed at the earliest.