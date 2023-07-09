Sunday, July 09, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Balochistan CS for early completion of uplift projects

Our Staff Reporter
July 09, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA  -  Balochistan Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Uqaili paid a surprise visit to re­view the pace of work on the Quetta Development Package. Deputy Com­missioner Quetta, Shahaq Baloch, Administrator Quetta, Abdul Jabbar Baloch and project director were also accompanied by the chief secretary. The project director Quetta Develop­ment Package briefed CS Balochistan on the status of work on the expan­sion of road projects including In­scomb road, Sabzal road, Link Badini road, Radio Pakistan Road and Green Bus Parking project. The CS Baloch­sitan directed the project director to expedite the pace of work on the uplift schemes so that area people may be benefited from the package. “Quetta Development Package will turn out to be the landmark achieve­ment for the dwellers of Quetta. In order to provide relief to the people living in the provincial capital, it is a must to complete the project within its stipulated time. ”He also called for shifting the utility service lines so that the project could be completed at the earliest.

Chitral ‘Shandur Polo festival’ 2023 continues to attract large number of people

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1688789119.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023