Billy Porter and his husband Adam Smith are divorcing  

NEW YORK - Billy Porter and his husband Adam Smith have announced they are divorcing. The “Pose” star’s rep told People the two made “the sad decision to end their marriage after six years.” “The decision was an amicable and mutual one and was made after much consideration,” Porter’s rep said. “They continue to love and support each other as they embark on this next chapter. There will be no further comment from either parties and it would be appreciated if their privacy be respected.” CNN has reached out to Porter’s reps for comment. In 2009 Porter and Smith met and dated briefly, before reuniting in 2015. They were engaged in 2016 and got married two weeks later in 2017 in New York. “We both grew up in households where who we are is labeled an ‘abomination,’” Porter said. “The thought of marriage, there was no context for it — there was no dreaming about it because there was no context to dream; it was unspoken and very clear that the sanctity of marriage was not for us.” He added, “So to see that come around, to see that tide turned, it still takes my breath away; I’m still trying to find the words to describe it.”