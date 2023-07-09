CTD conducts search, combining operation

ISLAMABAD -The Islamabad Capital police, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted a search and combing operation in Secretariat police station jurisdiction, a police public relations officer said on Saturday.

He said that, following the special directives to Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the search and combing operations are being conducted in different areas of the city, to ensure the safety and security of the Islamabad citizens.

Following these orders, a search and combing operation was conducted in different areas of Secretariat police stations by CTD and FC teams. During the search and combing operation 125 houses, 50 suspects, 05 vehicles and 20 motorcycles were checked.

ICCPO Islamabad said that the purpose of the search and combing operations was to heighten the security in the federal capital. All zonal officers were directed to continue these operations in their respective areas. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police during the checking.