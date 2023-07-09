Death anniversary of 'Madar-e-Millat' being observed with reverence

The 56th death anniversary of Madar-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah, the sister of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, is being observed on Sunday (today).

Fatima Jinnah, born on July 30, 1893, was honoured with the title of Madar-e-Millat (Mother of the Nation) due to her dynamic role in the Pakistan Freedom Movement. As Mohammad Ali Jinnah was deeply affected after his wife’s death in 1929, Fatima Jinnah worked side by side with her brother and gathered the women of sub-continent on one platform which made the struggle for achieving a separate state of Muslims easier.

After the independence in 1947, Fatima Jinnah formed the Women’s Relief Committee, which later formed the nucleus for the All Pakistan Women’s Association (APWA). She also played a significant role in the settlement of migrants in the new state of Pakistan.

Even after the accomplishment of mission for separate homeland, she continued to thrive for the betterment of the new-born country and returned to the political forefront to contest the 1964 elections at the age of 71 against the military administrator, Ayub Khan.

The Lady of Pakistan died on July 9, 1967 due to heart attack and was buried beside her brother’s grave in his impressive mausoleum in Karachi. Her funeral prayers were attended by nearly half a million people in Karachi.

Masses still hold her in high esteem for her thoughts towards much-cherished dream of strong democratic norms and culture in the country established through the power of votes.