Direct flights between Kazakhstan and Pakistan commence

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD - Direct air flights between Kazakhstan and Pakistan commenced on Saturday. Kazakhstan has decided to operate direct flights from Almaty to Lahore, on weekly basis.

At this occasion, Muhammad Zubair Motiwala, Chief Executive TDAP, expressed his views by highlighting the positive impact it will have on various aspects of the bilateral relationship between Kazakhstan and Pakistan. He emphasized, “The introduction of a direct air flight between our two nations will bring about a transformative change, fostering increased trade, cultural exchange, and mutual understanding.” He said that the direct air route between Kazakhstan and Pakistan is poised to play a pivotal role in enhancing commercial activities and bolstering bilateral trade. By providing a convenient and efficient means of transportation, this direct flight will undoubtedly encourage entrepreneurs, traders, tourists and investors from both countries to explore new opportunities, expand their operations, and forge stronger economic ties.

In addition to its economic significance, Zubair Motiwala underscored the importance of cultural exchange between Kazakhstan and Pakistan. The direct air flight will facilitate greater interactions between people from both nations, enabling them to immerse themselves in each other’s vibrant cultural heritage. This exchange will undoubtedly foster deeper understanding, appreciation, and friendship between the two countries. CE TDAP further said that he firmly believes that the direct flights will not only contribute to increased trade and economic cooperation but also pave the way for enhanced tourism and enriching people-to-people exchanges.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and other business bodies have welcomed commencing of a direct air link between Pakistan and Kazakhstan as it would help enhance bilateral economic cooperation. It would prove to be a milestone in forging mutual business and economic integration with Kazakhstan and other Central Asian states, FPPCI President Irfan Iqbal Malik said while talking to APP. He said the direct flights would increase the possibilities of economic cooperation between the two countries. Two flights in a week from Almaty, the industrial hub of Kazakhstan, to Lahore, would help enhance economic activities.

Irfan Malik said the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, Yerzan Kistafin deserved appreciation for playing an important role in the launch of a direct air link between the two brotherly countries. Karachi Chamber of Commerce (KCCI) President Muhammad Tariq Yousaf said with the start of direct flights, the economic relations between the two countries would improve further. He said the business community of Karachi considered that the step would have a positive impact on trade relations with Kazakhstan and Central Asia.

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Kashif Anwar said Kazakhstan was an important country in Central Asia and the direct flights between Lahore and Almaty would strengthen business relations between the two countries and all the credit in that regard went Ambassador Yerzan Kistafin. President of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Dr Khurram Tariq said besides trade relations, the direct flight link would also help in enhancing tourism and cultural ties between the two countries. He said his chamber hailed the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Islamabad for commencing of direct flights between Lahore and Almaty and also including its national airline Scat in the operation.

President of Quetta Chamber of Commerce Wali Muhammad Nozai termed the commencing of Lahore-Almaty direct flights an important development.

He said such direct flights should be started between major cities of the two countries, including Quetta which had a historical connection with Central Asia.

President of Peshawar Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ijaz Afridi said the PCCI welcomed direct air link between Lahore and Almaty as “our businessmen are commercially connected with Central Asia”.

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Ahsan Bakhtawari said Kazakhstan was the largest economy in Central Asia and the direct air flight connection would help boost trade relations between the two countries.

He said he would soon visit Kazakhstan with a large delegation of businessmen from Islamabad to explore business potential there.

President of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Saqib Rafiq said they attached high value to relations with the Central Asian states, especially Kazakhstan. The steps like direct air links between the two countries would promote trade, he added.

The Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry president also appreciated the direct air flight between both nations from Lahore to Almaty.