Disaster authority on alert in Quetta

QUETTA - Balochistan Provincial Disaster Management Authority is on high alert to cope with the monsoon heavy rains that will start lashing parts of the province. “The deputy commis­sioners of all districts have been provided with necessary relief items on the directives of Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizinjo, said Director General PDMA Jhan­zaib Khan. Heavy downpour, gusty winds and thunderstorm are expected to lash the majority of the regions of the province in­cluding Barkhan, Loralai, Sibi, Naseerabad, Kalat, Zhob, Lasbella, Awaran and Mu­sakhail. Torrential rains and thunderstorm damaging electricity pylons and solar plates may cause flooding in hilly areas, DG PDMA warned, urging people to avoid unneces­sary travelling during the moonsoon spell. He noted that a letter for imposing section 144 in the affected areas has been issued to the deputy commissioners. Expressing gov­ernment resolve, the DG said that PDMA is well-prepared to tackle any emergency-like situation. A control room established un­der the aegis of PDMA is active for 24 hours and ready to respond to any untoward inci­dent. by flash flood had wreaked havoc in parts of the province, causing huge human and capital losses in year 2023. Hundreds of people died while huge swathe of agricul­ture land was destroyed by the catastrophe that struck in the previous year. In view of predictable heavy rains, the government has chalked out a comprehensive strategy to avoid major losses.