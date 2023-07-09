Sunday, July 09, 2023
$8.6b borrowing from int'l lenders not sufficient to build country's foreign exchange reserves

Imran Ali Kundi
July 09, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -   In the absence of the Interna­tional Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, Pakistan has re­ceived only $8.6 billion borrow­ing from international lenders in eleven months, which was not sufficient to build the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

The government had strug­gled to revive the Extended Fund Facility of the IMF in the last several months, which re­sulted in lower inflows from the international lenders in the eleven months (July-May) of the current fiscal year. The country has received only $8.6 billion borrowing from the var­ious financing sources in July-May period of the year 2022-23 as compared to $13.54 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year, showing a decline of around 36 percent.

The lower inflows were not sufficient to build the country’s foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank, which fre­quently fell to below $4 billion in the last several months. The recent foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: are US$4,46 billion and net foreign reserves held by commercial banks are US$5,28 billion. “Dur­ing the week ended on 30-Jun-2023, SBP reserves increased by US$ 393 million to US$ 4,462.7 million mainly due to receipt of official GoP inflows” , said SBP.

However, Pakistan and IMF last week had reached a staff-level agreement on policies to be supported by a $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) for a pe­riod of nine months. The IMF’s Executive Board would meet on July 12 to approve standby-ar­rangement for Pakistan, which would pave the way for releasing the first tranche of $1.1 billion out of total $3 billion. The reviv­al of the IMF programme would provide more than one billion dollars inflows to Pakistan but it would also pave the way for getting funds from other bilat­eral and multilateral sources to increase its foreign exchange reserves. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had recently claimed that the country’s foreign exchange reserves would reach $14 bil­lion to $15 billion by the end of the current month after re­ceiving $5 billion to $6 billion inflows from friendly countries and multilateral sources. The government is expecting $1.1 billion from the IMF in mid of this month. Meanwhile, the gov­ernment is expecting to receive $2 billion from Saudi Arabia, $1 billion from the United Arab Emirates, $1 billion from Islamic Development Bank, $450 mil­lion from the World Bank and $250 million from Asian Infra­structure Investment within on­going month. All these inflows, If materialize, would improve the country’s foreign exchange re­serves and the rupee will likely remain strong and stable. 

According to the data of the ministry of Economic Affairs, the country has re­ceived $8.6 billion in eleven months. The amount of borrowing is only 37.69 percent of the annual budget­ed foreign assistance of $22.817 billion for the current fiscal year. However, the $8.613 billion does not include the rollover of friendly countries’ deposits and the refinancing of a Chinese loan. The breakup of $8.6 billion showed that Paki­stan has received $4.453 billion from multilaterals, $1.350 bil­lion from bilateral and $1.166 billion from IMF, $900 million from foreign commercial banks and $742.9 million from Naya Pakistan Certificate. Pakistan has received $2.036 billion from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) as compared to the bud­geted $3.202 billion for the en­tire fiscal year. China has provid­ed $128.03 million during the first 11 months of the current fiscal year against the budgeted $49.02 million for the entire fis­cal year. Saudi Arabia disbursed $1.082 billion against the bud­geted $800 million under the head of the oil facility. The USA disbursed $30.23 million during the period under review against the budgeted $32.49 million for the current fiscal year. Korea disbursed $22.59 million and France $32.88 million. 

The IDA disbursed $1.389 billion against the budgeted $1.388 billion, IBRD $170.32 million against the budgeted $1.246 billion and Islamic De­velopment Bank disbursed $16.81 million against the bud­geted $3.38 million for the cur­rent financial year. The IsDB (short-term) disbursed $161 million in the current fiscal year. The AIIB disbursed $555.96 million in the current fiscal year so far, while ECO (Trade Bank) disbursed $64.59 million.

