$8.6b borrowing from int’l lenders not sufficient to build country’s foreign exchange reserves

ISLAMABAD - In the absence of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, Pakistan has received only $8.6 billion borrowing from international lenders in eleven months, which was not sufficient to build the country’s foreign exchange reserves.
The government had struggled to revive the Extended Fund Facility of the IMF in the last several months, which resulted in lower inflows from the international lenders in the eleven months (July-May) of the current fiscal year. The country has received only $8.6 billion borrowing from the various financing sources in July-May period of the year 2022-23 as compared to $13.54 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year, showing a decline of around 36 percent.
The lower inflows were not sufficient to build the country’s foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank, which frequently fell to below $4 billion in the last several months. The recent foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: are US$4,46 billion and net foreign reserves held by commercial banks are US$5,28 billion. “During the week ended on 30-Jun-2023, SBP reserves increased by US$ 393 million to US$ 4,462.7 million mainly due to receipt of official GoP inflows” , said SBP.
However, Pakistan and IMF last week had reached a staff-level agreement on policies to be supported by a $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) for a period of nine months. The IMF’s Executive Board would meet on July 12 to approve standby-arrangement for Pakistan, which would pave the way for releasing the first tranche of $1.1 billion out of total $3 billion. The revival of the IMF programme would provide more than one billion dollars inflows to Pakistan but it would also pave the way for getting funds from other bilateral and multilateral sources to increase its foreign exchange reserves. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had recently claimed that the country’s foreign exchange reserves would reach $14 billion to $15 billion by the end of the current month after receiving $5 billion to $6 billion inflows from friendly countries and multilateral sources. The government is expecting $1.1 billion from the IMF in mid of this month. Meanwhile, the government is expecting to receive $2 billion from Saudi Arabia, $1 billion from the United Arab Emirates, $1 billion from Islamic Development Bank, $450 million from the World Bank and $250 million from Asian Infrastructure Investment within ongoing month. All these inflows, If materialize, would improve the country’s foreign exchange reserves and the rupee will likely remain strong and stable.
According to the data of the ministry of Economic Affairs, the country has received $8.6 billion in eleven months. The amount of borrowing is only 37.69 percent of the annual budgeted foreign assistance of $22.817 billion for the current fiscal year. However, the $8.613 billion does not include the rollover of friendly countries’ deposits and the refinancing of a Chinese loan. The breakup of $8.6 billion showed that Pakistan has received $4.453 billion from multilaterals, $1.350 billion from bilateral and $1.166 billion from IMF, $900 million from foreign commercial banks and $742.9 million from Naya Pakistan Certificate. Pakistan has received $2.036 billion from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) as compared to the budgeted $3.202 billion for the entire fiscal year. China has provided $128.03 million during the first 11 months of the current fiscal year against the budgeted $49.02 million for the entire fiscal year. Saudi Arabia disbursed $1.082 billion against the budgeted $800 million under the head of the oil facility. The USA disbursed $30.23 million during the period under review against the budgeted $32.49 million for the current fiscal year. Korea disbursed $22.59 million and France $32.88 million.
The IDA disbursed $1.389 billion against the budgeted $1.388 billion, IBRD $170.32 million against the budgeted $1.246 billion and Islamic Development Bank disbursed $16.81 million against the budgeted $3.38 million for the current financial year. The IsDB (short-term) disbursed $161 million in the current fiscal year. The AIIB disbursed $555.96 million in the current fiscal year so far, while ECO (Trade Bank) disbursed $64.59 million.