Sunday, July 09, 2023
Dutch government collapses over bitter migration row

Rutte, the Netherlands’ longest-serving leader says days of crisis talks between four parties fail to produce a deal

July 09, 2023
THE HAGUE-Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s coalition government collapsed Friday over “insurmountable” differences on how to tackle migration, with elections expected in November.

Rutte, 56, the Netherlands’ longest-serving leader and one of Europe’s most experienced politicians, said days of crisis talks between the four parties failed to produce a deal.

They fell out over Rutte’s plans to tighten curbs on reuniting families of asylum seekers, a bid to curb numbers following a scandal last year over overcrowded migration centres.

“It is no secret that the coalition partners have very different views on migration policy,” Rutte, the leader of the centre-right VVD party, told a press conference after talks broke down.

“This evening, we have unfortunately reached the conclusion that the differences are insurmountable. For this reason, I will shortly present my written resignation to the king in the name of the whole government.”

The government later confirmed he had presented his resignation and would visit King Willem-Alexander on Saturday. The coalition was Rutte’s fourth since he took office in 2010. 

But it had only taken office in January 2022 after a record 271 days of negotiations and was deeply divided on many issues. Rutte -- dubbed “Teflon Mark” after the non-stick pan coating for his ability to avoid political catastrophe -- added that he had the “energy” to stand for a fifth term but that he had to “reflect” first. 

The earliest that elections can be held is in mid-November, the Dutch election commission said.  Rutte said he would lead a caretaker government until then that would focus on tasks including support for Ukraine.

              

