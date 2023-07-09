Financing Child Health Services

The recent approval of $46 million in financing by the World Bank for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Citizen-Centred Service Delivery Project is a significant development for healthcare in the province.

The project aims to improve child health services in selected districts through measures such as health stipends, awareness sessions, and growth monitoring. Public service delivery, especially in tribal districts, has been weak, leaving many areas without basic services. The project’s focus on child welfare grants will mitigate financial barriers and benefit around 300,000 children under two years old.

Additionally, the project emphasises the establishment of citizen facilitation centres (CFCs) to improve service delivery. These centres will provide essential services, including registration for births, deaths, marriages, divorces, and family records.

The adoption of the one-window operation model will streamline access to these services, benefiting approximately 560,000 people. Such comprehensive support is necessary in areas where conflict and militancy have impacted service delivery and infrastructure, leading to the displacement of hundreds of thousands of families.

The displacement of around 340,000 families due to interventions against militants has further exacerbated the challenges faced by these communities. The project aims to bridge the continuity of activities between the existing 40 CFCs established with federal government support and facilitate the transition to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This will ensure that the affected areas receive the necessary healthcare services, contributing to their recovery and well-being.

Despite the positive intentions behind the project, several impediments must be addressed to ensure its success. The weak local governance, institutional reforms, and administrative capacity in tribal districts pose significant challenges.

The current fiscal constraints may hinder the expected reforms and improvements, potentially marginalising vulnerable populations, especially women and children, further. It is crucial for the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government to effectively implement and monitor the project, ensuring efficient utilisation of funds to provide accessible and quality healthcare services.

The approval of $46 million in financing for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Citizen-Centred Service Delivery Project by the World Bank is a significant step towards strengthening child health services in the province. By addressing the existing gaps in healthcare delivery and focusing on the challenges posed by weak governance and fiscal constraints to ensure the project’s success, this initiative has the potential to make a lasting impact on the health of the population.