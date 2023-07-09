Sunday, July 09, 2023
Fire erupts in oil refinery unit near Gujranwala

Web Desk
3:24 PM | July 09, 2023
National

A major fire erupted in an oil refinery unit in Ali Pur Chattha near Gujranwala on Sunday.

Rescue teams reached the spot and started a firefighting operation. According to the rescue officials, the fire erupted in the boiler chamber of oil refinery, while five rescue vehicles took part in the firefighting operation.

The reports said that there was 25,000 liter crude oil in the refinery. The exact reason of fire couldn’t be ascertained yet.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took notice of the eruption of fire in the oil refinery and directed immediate and swift measures for safeguarding public and the staff deputed there.

The premier also ordered an inquiry into the incident.

