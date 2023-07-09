Sunday, July 09, 2023
Four killed, 20 injured in gun battle over land dispute in Kurram

Agencies
July 09, 2023
PESHAWAR  -   At least four persons were killed and more than 20 injured during exchange of fire between two tribes over property dispute at Boshera area of district Kurram, police said on Saturday. Two per­sons among the killed belonged to each group. The deceased were identified as Wahab Ali Shah, Mohammad, Abdul Wali and Ali Khel. The injured were rushed to District Headquarters Hospital Parachinar where the situation of some injured was stated to be critical. The local po­lice registered the case and are investigating the killings.

Agencies

