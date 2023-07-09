Gold rate declines by Rs200 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs200 and was sold at Rs208,200 on Saturday against its sale at Rs208,400 the previous day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs172 to Rs178,498 from Rs178,670 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs163,623 from Rs163,780, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs2480 and Rs2,126.20 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $8 to $1925 from $1917, the association reported.