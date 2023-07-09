IAP calls for steps to ensure safety of business community

Peshawar - The industrial community has urged the federal and provincial governments, police chiefs, and relevant authorities of law enforcement agencies to take practical steps to ensure the safety and security of the lives and properties of the business community.

Imran Ishaq, the President of the Industrialists’ Association Peshawar (IAP), expressed his concerns during a meeting of the association on Saturday. He stated that manufacturers are extremely disturbed by the current law and order situation. He warned that if immediate measures were not taken to protect them, they would be compelled to close down their manufacturing units and relocate their businesses to other parts of the country. Imran Ishaq further mentioned that industrialists have received extortion calls and their premises/factories have been attacked with IEDs, leading to a sense of insecurity and unrest among them.