The State Bank of Pakistan’s announcement of another one percent increase in the interest rate has brought this rate to a historic level of 22 percent.

In view of the emergency changes made to the proposed budget for the years 2023–24 to meet the conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), observers were looking at the possibility of other such measures and an increase in inflation.

This was confirmed by a statement issued by the central bank. It has been said that additional tax measures will result in inflation both directly and indirectly, while relaxation of restrictions on imports may put pressure on the foreign exchange market. This is the background that led to the emergency meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee and the hike in interest rates.

According to the statement, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), in a statement issued after its meeting held on June 12, declared the current monetary policy stance appropriate for achieving the objective of price stability “provided that unexpected domestic and external shocks don’t occur”.

According to the statement, two important changes were noted that could further increase the pressure on the external account. This background led to the emergency meeting and the above decision. According to the Monetary Policy Committee’s view, the new decision, along with the expected completion of the IMF programme and sticking to the government’s core surplus target for the next fiscal year, will also help to address external sector weaknesses and reduce economic uncertainty.

MUHAMMAD AMIN,

Kech.