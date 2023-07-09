Sunday, July 09, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Irsa releases 304,000 cusecs water

Irsa releases 304,000 cusecs water
APP
July 09, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 304,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 410,7700 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1517.19 feet and was 119.19 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded at 220,400 cusecs and 170,000 cusecs respectively. The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1191.40 feet, which was 141.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded at 66,300 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded at 244,200, 186,800, 147,800 and 82,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 64,600 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 38,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

 

Tags:

APP

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1688789119.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023