Sunday, July 09, 2023
Man held for killing elderly woman

July 09, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI -Police have arrested a man who had shot and killed an elderly woman in the jurisdiction of Rata Amaral police station here on Saturday. According to police spokesman, the victim’s son filed an application in Rata Amaral police station that Arslan Khan along with his accomplices opened fire at Qasim. Resultantly, my mother was standing terrace of house was killed by firing. Rata Amaral police registered a case of the incident and arrested the accused Arslan Khan. Further probe was underway.

