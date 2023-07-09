Marriyum excited over groundbreaking of Cinema House, Digital Radio Lab

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Saturday expressed her delight over the groundbreaking of Cinema House and Digital Radio Lab at Radio Pakistan Lahore saying this will bring the splendour of movie magic back to Pakistan by introducing affordable cinema access.

In a tweet, she said this shall reinvigorate the film entertainment industry and drive innovation to provide every Pakistani world class entertainment. She said Radio Pakistan is also launching National Digital Archive , mapping of the music melodies of Pakistan and world class podcast studios

