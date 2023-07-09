Music, dancing parties banned in Zakha Khel

KHYBER - Music and dancing parties of transgender individuals at weddings and other special occasions were prohibited in the Zakha Khel area of Tehsil Landi Kotal, Khyber district.

Religious scholars, political leaders, and councillors threatened to socially boycott those who violated the decision. A meeting of religious and social figures took place in Sultan Khel on Friday evening, attended by numerous scholars including Mufti Ismat- ur-Rehman Junaidi, Maulana Khadim Hussain, Maulana Muhammad Aqib, Mufti Majeedullah, Mufti Mufarriq Shah, councillor Azizullah Afridi, chairman of the Landi Kotal welfare organization Akhtar Ali, and others. They expressed their disapproval of the excessive use of music and transgender dancing parties during weddings in Landi Kotal.

They stated that these activities were not only un-Islamic but also contrary to our culture and traditions. Therefore, such activities were prohibited in Zakha Khel. The participants urged the public to respect their decision and warned that those who violated it would face a social boycott.

A written decision was signed by all the participants, stating that no religious scholar would attend a marriage party or recite the Nikah (marriage contract) for a groom who organized music and dancing parties at their wedding or other gatherings.