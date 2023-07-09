Narcotics worth millions stolen from customs office

KARACHI-Narcotics worth millions of rupees were stolen from Karachi custom office and two officials of custom anti-smuggling also go missing during this time.

Sources said that narcotics including methamphetamine (Ice), Heroin, cocaine and hashish valuing million of rupees were stolen from cold storage custom office Anti-Smuggling Organization (ASO) Head Office, Karachi Port Kimari.

Two officials of Customs Anti-Smuggling Organization including Superintendent Tariq Mehmood and Yawar Abbas were also mission after the incident.

However, the customs spokesman when contacted refused to give viewpoint in this connection.