Sunday, July 09, 2023
Narcotics worth millions stolen from customs office

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 09, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Narcotics worth millions of rupees were stolen from Karachi custom office and two officials of custom anti-smuggling also go missing during this time.

Sources said that narcotics including methamphetamine (Ice), Heroin, cocaine and hashish  valuing million of rupees were stolen from cold storage custom office Anti-Smuggling Organization (ASO) Head Office, Karachi Port Kimari. 

Two officials of Customs Anti-Smuggling Organization including Superintendent Tariq Mehmood and Yawar Abbas were also mission after the incident. 

However, the customs spokesman when contacted refused to give viewpoint in this connection.

OUR STAFF REPORT

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1688789119.jpg

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

