New SOPs for police regarding court duties

FAISALABAD - New standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been issued for police offi­cials regarding their duties in the courts for security purposes. Police spokes­man said here on Saturday that all police personnel who were deployed for court duties were directed to ensure wearing bullet-proof jackets in addition to producing the criminals in the courts with hand­cuffs. In this connection, no negligence, lethargy or delinquency would be tol­erated at any cost. The elite officers were also directed to deploy snipers in and around court premises and the station house officer of concerned police station would be responsible re­garding any untoward inci­dent if occurred in the court premises, he added.