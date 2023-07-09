No evidence of mistreatment, torture or sexual abuse of women protesters found: NCHR

ISLAMABAD - A meeting was held under the Chair of Mian Riaz Hussain Pir­zada, Federal Minister for Hu­man Rights in the Ministry of Human Rights.

The meeting was attended by senior officers from Feder­al and Provincial Governments including representatives of Prisons and Home Depart­ments, Islamabad Police, and Ministry of Human Rights. The Chairpersons of National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) and National Commis­sion on the Status of Wom­en (NCSW) also attended the meeting. The Chair welcomed the participants and highlight­ed initiatives of the Ministry of Human Rights for the pro­tection and promotion of the rights of prisoners across the country, including effective co­ordination, as well as train­ing, sensitization and capacity building of prisons authorities, with a view to improve human rights situation in prisons.

He also urged the stakehold­ers to undertake special mea­sures concerning the pro­tection of minorities’ rights particularly on religious fes­tivals in line with nation­al and international commit­ments and careful application of 4thSchedule under the Anti Terrorism Act, 1997, besides setting up rehabilitation cen­ters for drug addicts.

The Chairperson, NCHR Ms. Rabiya Javeri Agha informed that the Commission, which is an independent statutory body, had taken cognizance of some allegations on the media re­garding the violation of human rights of some women prison­ers in the wake of the events of May 9. She informed that the Commission, led by her­self and accompanied by the representatives of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and the Justice Project visited a number of prisons, interviewed many prisoners and reviewed other evidence. She informed that the report of the Commis­sion has been finalised and no evidence of mistreatment, tor­ture or sexual abuse of women protesters was found by these independent observers.

The team, however, found some gaps in procedure and some systemic issues in these arrests and prisons. While shar­ing the findings of the report, she highlighted recommenda­tions for improvement in the system of Prisons Administra­tion. She informed that some prisoners complained about the use of excessive police force or verbal abuse of family members at the time of arrests. She said that some of the prisoners were not aware of their rights. She also expressed doubts about the efficiency of the oversight com­mittees established to ensure outside review of the prison con­ditions. The Minister for Human Rights appreciated the Com­mission for taking cognizance of the issue and directed that the report of the Commission may also be shared with all the provincial governments so that they may initiate requisite poli­cy reforms. He also stressed the need for making the oversight committees more effective. The Chairperson, NCSW, Ms. Nelofar Bakhtiar stressed the need for improvement of the system of prisons particularly for women inmates. She said that separate cells for women prisoners were required in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. She also emphasized proper food and nutrition arrangements for pregnant women and mothers with infants in custody.