Nonfunctional economy  

A nation-state that cannot collect taxes from all citizens earning above a certain declared uniform threshold income is a country that is bound to become economically nonfunctional and susceptible to compromising its sovereignty.

There exists a top-heavy, overstaffed Internal Revenue Department, a Customs and Excise Department, and all the other paraphernalia, with an astounding administrative non-development budget, exclusive housing colonies for officers, and a fleet of cars, all at state expense, yet the basic objective for their existence, which is uniform tax collection, has never been achieved, nor is it likely to be achieved.

Pakistan faces a crisis that threatens its very survival. Pakistan became a member of the IMF regime but did not sign any Standby Agreements with them until December 1958 for $25 million, followed by a second on March 16, 1965, for $37.5 million, and a third on October 17, 1968, for $75 million. Thereafter, every successive government followed its predecessor in widening the gap between revenues collected through direct taxation and exports and expenditure.

We can learn lessons from our archrival India, which immediately after independence broke away from the British Raj legacy by eliminating allotments of state lands to paid elites and even confiscating those given by the Colonial Raj. From the onset, austerity was adopted by the state, starting at the very top.

In March 1991, India’s foreign debts stood at $72 billion, and their forex reserves dropped to $5.8 billion. There was political turmoil as the RBI was forced to lease 20 tonnes of gold to raise $234 million. Finally, PM Narasimha Rao took over and stood like a rock behind her Finance Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh, who restructured the economy through bold steps and presented a 1991–92 budget, which laid the foundations for boosting India. Today, it has become a major economic power in the world. Pakistan’s economy, on the other hand, tells a completely different story.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahore.