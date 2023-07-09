Over 40 Afghan families stranded at Torkham Border

Khyber - Hundreds of Afghan citizens, including women and children, have been stranded at the Pak-Afghan sharing border in Torkham for the past week.

Over forty Afghan families who wish to return to their native villages in Afghanistan have arrived at the Torkham border from various cities in Pakistan. However, the authorities have refused to let them cross the border. These families have sought refuge in makeshift tents near the pedestrian terminal.

The Afghans expressed their willingness to voluntarily return to their motherland, but the Pakistani security officials in Torkham have denied them entry into Afghanistan for unknown reasons.

Sharfuddin, an Afghan citizen residing in Green Town, Lahore, explained that due to unexpected raids by the Punjab police on his house and their demand for illegal money, he was compelled to go back to his country. Unfortunately, for the past three days, he and his family members have been exposed to the elements in Torkham. Despite showing his valid Afghan identity card (Tazkera) to the officials in Torkham, they did not permit him to cross the border into Afghanistan. He pleaded for them to allow him and his family to enter Afghanistan.

Safiullah, another Afghan national from Urmar Peshawar village, had also decided to return to Afghanistan due to the unfavourable conditions for Afghan residents in Pakistan. He tearfully expressed his frustration that they were neither permitted to stay in Pakistan with dignity nor allowed to return to their homeland. Human traffickers at the border approached him and demanded sixty to seventy thousand rupees per person for crossing the border, which he could not afford.

All the money he had was spent during their temporary stay in Torkham, and now he lacks the funds even to pay for transportation to his village, Kama, in Afghanistan. The stranded Afghan families implored Pakistani officials to show mercy and allow them to move to their native country.