Pakistan strongly condemns deadly terror attack in Iran

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Iran’s Zahidan, resulting in loss of lives of two Iranian security personnel.

In a statement on Saturday, the Foreign Office expressed deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured. It affirmed Pakistan’s complete sol­idarity with the government and people of Iran in the common fight against the scourge of ter­rorism. Reportedly, the militant outfit, Jaishul Adal claimed the attack on a police station in Iran. Unidentified gunmen that include sui­cide bombers stormed the police station in Za­hedan, capital of the country’s troubled Sistan and Baluchestan province of Iran on Saturday.

Iran’s state media also confirmed the reports. Several media channels affiliated with Jaishul Adal, a militant outfit responsible for many attacks in the region are praising the attackers and claim they have taken over the police station. However, there have been no known claims. As per state­ment from the Iranian Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), at least 2 police officers were killed in an early morning attack on a police station in Zahedan, capital of Sistan and Baluchestan. “All four members of the terrorist team attacking the police station had been killed”, statement reads.