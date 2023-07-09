Sunday, July 09, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan strongly condemns deadly terror attack in Iran

Pakistan strongly condemns deadly terror attack in Iran
Our Staff Reporter
July 09, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Iran’s Zahidan, resulting in loss of lives of two Iranian security personnel. 

In a statement on Saturday, the Foreign Office expressed deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured. It affirmed Pakistan’s complete sol­idarity with the government and people of Iran in the common fight against the scourge of ter­rorism. Reportedly, the militant outfit, Jaishul Adal claimed the attack on a police station in Iran. Unidentified gunmen that include sui­cide bombers stormed the police station in Za­hedan, capital of the country’s troubled Sistan and Baluchestan province of Iran on Saturday. 

Iran’s state media also confirmed the reports. Several media channels affiliated with Jaishul Adal, a militant outfit responsible for many attacks in the region are praising the attackers and claim they have taken over the police station. However, there have been no known claims. As per state­ment from the Iranian Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), at least 2 police officers were killed in an early morning attack on a police station in Zahedan, capital of Sistan and Baluchestan. “All four members of the terrorist team attacking the police station had been killed”, statement reads.

Chitral ‘Shandur Polo festival’ 2023 continues to attract large number of people

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1688789119.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023