Performance of investigation officers reviewed

ISLAMABAD - In an unprecedented move aimed at ensuring transparency and upholding the rule of law, Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPPO), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, chaired a significant meeting at the Central Police Office. He reviewed the work of ongoing cases and the performance of investigation officers, a police public relations officer said on Saturday.

He said that, on the occasion SSP Operations Malik Jamil Zafar, AIG Operations Saud Khan, all DPOs, SDPOs, law officers and in-charges of various units were present.

During the meeting, ICCPO highlighted the significance of the collaboration between law officers and investigation officers, stressing their joint responsibility in legal matters.

This initiative marks the first-ever appointment of law officers in conjunction with police officers in Pakistan, he added.

The ICCPPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan emphasized the paramount importance of conducting investigations and judicial proceedings in accordance with the law. To this end, law officers have been tasked with meticulously reviewing case files to ensure adherence to standards of investigation and the pursuit of justice on merit.

Furthermore, the ICCPPO issued a directive to all DPOs and investigating officers to revisit incomplete cases and resolve them promptly and impartially. This concerted effort seeks to rectify any previous gaps in investigation and reaffirms a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption. Any negligence in fulfilling duties, particularly in protecting public life and property, will result in stringent departmental actions.

ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan reiterated the unwavering commitment of the Islamabad Capital City Police to prioritize the safety and security of its citizens.

“The protection of life and property remains our utmost priority,” he emphasized. This proactive and resolute approach aims to instill public confidence and establish a just and law-abiding society.