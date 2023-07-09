Sunday, July 09, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PM forms committee to decide Pakistan’s participation in CWC in India

PM forms committee to decide Pakistan’s participation in CWC in India
News Desk
July 09, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -   Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has set up a committee to decide on the Pakistan cricket team’s participation in the World Cup in India later this year, media reports said Saturday. The Pa­kistan Cricket Board is yet to get clearance from its govern­ment to tour India due to tense political relations between the neighboring countries. The In­ternational Cricket Council has marked Pakistan’s nine World Cup group games in the Indi­an cities of Hyderabad, Ahmed­abad, Bangalore, Chennai and Kolkata. “I received the letter about its [committee’s] forma­tion last night,” Minister for In­ter-Provincial Coordination Eh­sanur Rehman Mazari said, saying the PM’s special adviser Tariq Fatemi had been appoint­ed as the committee’s coordi­nator. Reportedly the commit­tee would be headed by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. Mazari said committee mem­bers would make recommen­dations regarding the Paki­stan team’s visit to India for the World Cup, but the final decision “will be taken at the Prime Min­ister’s House.” India has already refused to tour Pakistan for the Asia Cup and the Asian Cricket Council has accepted Pakistan Cricket Board’s hybrid plan, ac­cording to which Pakistan will host the first four games while rest of the nine matches will be played in Sri Lanka in Septem­ber. The World Cup runs from October 5 to November 19. Paki­stan will play its first two World Cup games in Hyderabad against qualifiers before taking on In­dia at Ahmedabad on Oct. 15. Pakistan will also play Australia and New Zealand at Bangalore, then Afghanistan and South Af­rica at Chennai before rounding off the round-robin at Kolkata with games against Bangladesh and England. The ICC has said that Pakistan will not be playing any World Cup games in Mum­bai and if India qualifies for the semifinals against Pakistan, it will be played at Kolkata.

Chitral ‘Shandur Polo festival’ 2023 continues to attract large number of people

Tags:

News Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1688789119.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023