PM forms committee to decide Pakistan’s participation in CWC in India

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has set up a committee to decide on the Pakistan cricket team’s participation in the World Cup in India later this year, media reports said Saturday. The Pa­kistan Cricket Board is yet to get clearance from its govern­ment to tour India due to tense political relations between the neighboring countries. The In­ternational Cricket Council has marked Pakistan’s nine World Cup group games in the Indi­an cities of Hyderabad, Ahmed­abad, Bangalore, Chennai and Kolkata. “I received the letter about its [committee’s] forma­tion last night,” Minister for In­ter-Provincial Coordination Eh­sanur Rehman Mazari said, saying the PM’s special adviser Tariq Fatemi had been appoint­ed as the committee’s coordi­nator. Reportedly the commit­tee would be headed by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. Mazari said committee mem­bers would make recommen­dations regarding the Paki­stan team’s visit to India for the World Cup, but the final decision “will be taken at the Prime Min­ister’s House.” India has already refused to tour Pakistan for the Asia Cup and the Asian Cricket Council has accepted Pakistan Cricket Board’s hybrid plan, ac­cording to which Pakistan will host the first four games while rest of the nine matches will be played in Sri Lanka in Septem­ber. The World Cup runs from October 5 to November 19. Paki­stan will play its first two World Cup games in Hyderabad against qualifiers before taking on In­dia at Ahmedabad on Oct. 15. Pakistan will also play Australia and New Zealand at Bangalore, then Afghanistan and South Af­rica at Chennai before rounding off the round-robin at Kolkata with games against Bangladesh and England. The ICC has said that Pakistan will not be playing any World Cup games in Mum­bai and if India qualifies for the semifinals against Pakistan, it will be played at Kolkata.