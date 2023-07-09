PM Shehbaz strongly condemns social media campaign against COAS

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned a "campaign" on social media for the attempt on Army Chief General Asim Munir’s life.

In his statement, the premier said a similar campaign was launched for May 9 vandalism. He warned the “planners, facilitators and handlers of May 9 incident” that every conspiracy against Pakistan and its institutions would be crushed with iron hand.

He said that the vile, malicious and evil media campaign against the army chief and the army is the brainchild of an evil mind.

Conspirators and anti-state elements are again active to destabilise the country politically and economically. The media campaign against martyrs is part of the ongoing malicious drive, Shehbaz added.

The prime minister directed the institutions concerned to take legal action against the media campaigners at home and abroad.

He said the media campaign against the army and its chief does not fall under the category of freedom of expression. “It is only a conspiracy which should be crushed with full force,” he continued.

“The nation will foil this heinous conspiracy the same way it foiled the conspiracy of civil war in the country on May 9. Desperate elements will not be allowed to create a new crisis in the country. The nation is standing with its army and its chief,” PM Shehbaz concluded.