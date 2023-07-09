PM vows to confront Quran desecration incidents in future: Murtaza Abbassi

ABBOTTABAD - Federal Minister for Parlia­mentary Affairs and Gen­eral Secretary PML-N KPK Murtaza Javed Abbasi Sat­urday in response to the Quran blasphemy incident in Sweden expressed his firm stance, in which, said that the Prime Minister has vowed to confront such acts of disrespect with de­termination. He expressed these views while ad­dressing a public gather­ing at the village Nagakki Abbottabad. The Minister said that Prime Minister has designated Friday as a nationwide day of pro­test to demonstrate the nation’s unwavering com­mitment to honoring and respecting the Holy Quran and the Prophet Muham­mad. Murtaza Javed Abbasi called for international action against those who have committed acts of blasphemy. He urged the Islamic countries’ organi­zation within the United Nations to convene and expose the culprits. The minister emphasized that the nation would not com­promise on the dignity of the Prophet and the sanc­tity of the Quran. He said that the Prime Minister has warned that if simi­lar incidents occur in the future, the two billion Muslims worldwide will respond forcefully. Mur­taza Javed Abbasi praised the Prime Minister’s reso­lute stance, emphasizing that such determination could only come from a leader of great integrity. Regarding the federal gov­ernment’s performance, the minister highlighted the allocation of develop­ment funds where neces­sary and the fulfillment of promises made to the pub­lic during the nine-month period. Murtaza Javed Ab­basi criticized the previous government, accusing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of slashing funds al­located to approved proj­ects. He emphasized the commitment of the PML-N to promoting developmen­tal initiatives. The minister highlighted the misman­agement of funds, resulting in the neglect of essential services such as education and access to clean water in Abbottabad City.