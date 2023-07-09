Sunday, July 09, 2023
Police arrest gang robbing citizens by posing as fake online bike riders

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 09, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Karachi Police apprehended a four-member gang allegedly involved in looting citizens by posing as online bike service riders from Yousuf Plaza area of the city on Saturday.

According to the details, the Sindh Police’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) conducted an operation and apprehended the four-member gang that had been robbing citizens by pretending to be online bike service riders.

The arrested individuals were identified as Waqas, Kamran, Imran, and Muhammad Rehman. Four pistols, two motorcycles, and printed helmets from the online bike service were recovered from the possession of the culprits.

According to Sindh Superintendent of Police (SSP) SIU Junaid Sheikh, the gang used to rob the citizens leaving the ATM with cash, disguising themselves as online bike service riders. The culprits are also involved in multiple street criminal activities.

The other two accomplices of the gang managed to escape. The culprits have disclosed their involvement in multiple thefts in the metropolis including Shah Faisal, Nazimabad, Korangi, and other areas. The arrested individuals have previously been arrested multiple times and sent to jail.

According to SSP SIU, Rahman used to engage in drug peddling in the Rehmania masjid area of Karachi before committing robberies. Further investigations are underway with the arrested culprits.

